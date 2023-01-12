A yet-to-be-identified assailant fired live bullets on Shadrach Frimpong while he was attending nature's call.
Assistant Headmaster shot in the eye while easing himself in a bush at Ekumfi
Classes came to a halt when teachers of Ekumfi Akra Methodist Basic school in the Central Region heard the news that a 35-year-old assistant headmaster of the school is battling for his life after he was shot in a bush near a teachers' bungalow.
The bullets hit him in the left eye and both hands before he took cover behind a huge tree.
Some teachers revealed that the assailant subsequently shot at the headmaster, but they missed the target.
Crime scene photos revealed multiple bullet holes in the trees and shell casings scattered in the bush.
Assemblyman of the Ekumfi Akra, Seth Kofi Entsie, described it as worrying that some persons laid ambush at the teachers' bungalow just to kill.
Meanwhile, the son of the victim, Richard Anaman, has appealed to the police to trail and arrest suspects to bring justice to the family.
"We are saddened as a family to hear that some individuals attempted to kill our son. We want the police to get to the bottom of the matter. But what I know is that he had earlier canned a student and later suffered some challenges with his hand," he told Accra-based Citi FM.
