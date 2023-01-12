Assistant Headmaster shot in the eye while easing himself in a bush at Ekumfi

The bullets hit him in the left eye and both hands before he took cover behind a huge tree.

Some teachers revealed that the assailant subsequently shot at the headmaster, but they missed the target.

Crime scene photos revealed multiple bullet holes in the trees and shell casings scattered in the bush.

Assemblyman of the Ekumfi Akra, Seth Kofi Entsie, described it as worrying that some persons laid ambush at the teachers' bungalow just to kill.

Meanwhile, the son of the victim, Richard Anaman, has appealed to the police to trail and arrest suspects to bring justice to the family.