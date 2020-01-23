Residents of communities around the Atewa Forest in the Eastern Region embarked on a protest against the proposed mining of bauxite in the forest.

The protestors carried placards, some of which read, "Save Atewa Forest Now", "Atewa is our heritage" and "Save our water bodies".

In a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which was read by the chairman of the group, Oteng Adjei, the protestors said the most worrying threat to the forest was the destruction of water bodies including the three major rivers — Birim, Ayensu, and Densu — all of which take their source from the Atewa Forest.

But the chiefs and elders said they have given their blessing to the government to mine the mineral.

Contrary to fears that the forest will be destroyed, the chiefs expressed confidence that with the birth of the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC), the government would come up with environmentally-friendly and sustainable ways in developing the bauxite reserve.

"We must emphasise that we are not aware of any chief, or community that is against the bauxite mining but rather, the consensus is for us to continue engaging the government to ensure the project is implemented in a responsible and sustainable manner," the chiefs said in a statement.