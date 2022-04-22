RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Atibie: 15 nurses and midwives asked to repeat or be sacked from the school

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The management of the Atibie Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Kwahu in the Eastern Region has asked 15 student nurses and midwives to repeat a year lower or be sacked from the institution.

Nurses
Nurses

The Principal of the college said the decision for the grade retention by these students has been occasioned by their failure to get a cumulative GPA of 1.50 and above during their first and second semester examinations.

Recommended articles

A letter written to the students by the Principal of the college, Agartha Ekuaban titled "Academic Reshuffle" stated that "I write to inform you that the Principal and the academic office of the above institution have decided that you repeat your class on account of poor academic performance. This has become necessary because your CGPA for the first and second-semester examination results fell below 1.50.

"You will be required to join the first-year students for the 2021/2022 academic year. Kindly take note of this new development and comply to avoid withdrawal from the college.”

The letter to the students was issued after they paid their semester fees for the second year and registered for the academic year.

However, the students have appealed to the Principal to allow them to resit the subjects they failed but their plea has been rejected.

The students claim the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the academic calendar and also affected them financially and psychologically, hence their poor academic performance.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

First son of Dag Heward-Mills passes on

Dr David Heward-Mills

7 die after boat carrying 20 passengers capsized on Volta lake

Volta lake accident

3 Ghanaians petition Parliament to impeach Akufo-Addo

Nana Akufo-Addo (BBC)

Armed robbers attack church during watch night service and bolted with offering

Robber