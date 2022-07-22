Atta Mills’ brother finally reveals the cause of his death

The Member of Parliament for KEEA disclosed this in an interview with JoyNews on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

He added that the medical condition kept getting worse and compelled his brother to go through chemotherapy and radiotherapy at some point in time.

"We are satisfied with what killed him. He had had a sinus problem. If anybody cares to know, that was around 2005 and 2006. And it was that thing that had kept on for some time and so he had to go for chemotherapy and he had to go for radiotherapy and it was all those complications, those were all part of it," the lawmaker revealed, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

A sinus infection is an inflammation of the sinuses that can cause them to get blocked and filled with fluid. It is usually caused by a cold or allergy. An infection could result from the blockage.

Atta Mills was the first Ghanaian President to die in office on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital.

His demise plunged the whole nation into a state of mourning, a development that brought all Ghanaians of diverse political affiliation together as one family.