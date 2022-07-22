RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Atta Mills’ brother finally reveals the cause of his death

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Ten years after the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills, his brother has opened up about what may have caused his death.

Samuel and John Evans Atta Mills
Samuel and John Evans Atta Mills

According to Samuel Atta Mills, the late President suffered from a medical condition called sinus infection in 2005.

Recommended articles

The Member of Parliament for KEEA disclosed this in an interview with JoyNews on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

He added that the medical condition kept getting worse and compelled his brother to go through chemotherapy and radiotherapy at some point in time.

"We are satisfied with what killed him. He had had a sinus problem. If anybody cares to know, that was around 2005 and 2006. And it was that thing that had kept on for some time and so he had to go for chemotherapy and he had to go for radiotherapy and it was all those complications, those were all part of it," the lawmaker revealed, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

READ ALSO: Some bridesmaids dress to tell the groom he made wrong choice - Pastor Agyemang

A sinus infection is an inflammation of the sinuses that can cause them to get blocked and filled with fluid. It is usually caused by a cold or allergy. An infection could result from the blockage.

Atta Mills was the first Ghanaian President to die in office on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital.

His demise plunged the whole nation into a state of mourning, a development that brought all Ghanaians of diverse political affiliation together as one family.

Many people including the former aide to the late president, Koku Anyidoho who happens to be founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute, have called for the disclosure of the autopsy result of the late president.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Majority leader escapes lynching at the hands of irate youth in Suame

Angry Suame youth

200 to 300 Ghanaians have been recruited by terrorists — Security analyst

Terrorists

Government likely to scrap COLA - Dep Employment Minister

Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wereko Brobby

Two teachers of Asankrangwa SHS remanded for raping students

Prison