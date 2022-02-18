Atta Mills brother questions NPP MPs who filed motion for probe into his death

The NPP MPs led by Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip want Parliament to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the former head of state.

Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP, Davis Opoku Ansah, and Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson Nortey complete the quartet of lawmakers seeking the intervention of the house to investigate the death which occurred on July 24, 2012.

But Samuel Atta Mills said the MPs seeking investigations into the death of Atta Mills is bad news.

He said "It's bad news. Why are they trying to cry more than the bereaved? Annoh-Dompreh is someone I used to respect a lot, he shouldn't make me change my perception of him. Why is it that every year they want to remember Nana Yaw [late President Evans Atta Mills]? … People are suffering in this country, workers are going on strike, UTAG is on strike, all kinds of problems. Is this what Annoh-Dompreh could think of? Every year they are using Prof. Mills’ death for politics."