According to Samuel Atta Mills, the NPP MPs have been using the death of Atta Mills to gain political capital.
Atta Mills brother questions NPP MPs who filed motion for probe into his death
The brother of the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills has questioned the lawmakers from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who filed a motion calling for an inquiry into the death.
The NPP MPs led by Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip want Parliament to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the former head of state.
Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP, Davis Opoku Ansah, and Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson Nortey complete the quartet of lawmakers seeking the intervention of the house to investigate the death which occurred on July 24, 2012.
But Samuel Atta Mills said the MPs seeking investigations into the death of Atta Mills is bad news.
He said "It's bad news. Why are they trying to cry more than the bereaved? Annoh-Dompreh is someone I used to respect a lot, he shouldn't make me change my perception of him. Why is it that every year they want to remember Nana Yaw [late President Evans Atta Mills]? … People are suffering in this country, workers are going on strike, UTAG is on strike, all kinds of problems. Is this what Annoh-Dompreh could think of? Every year they are using Prof. Mills’ death for politics."
"It is not necessary, we know what caused his death. I have a copy of the autopsy report which was done at the 37 Military Hospital, why do you want to play politics with it? Why do you want to remind us of our hurt every year? Why can't you allow sleeping dogs to lie?" Samuel Atta Mills who doubles as the MP for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA) asked on Accra-based Asempa FM.
