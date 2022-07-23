RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘Attack on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has yielded results’ – Suame artisans

Some artisans at Suame Mazagine in the Ashanti Region believe the rowdy reception given to their MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has yielded results after contractors commenced work on the Suame road.

The Majority Leader was pelted with sachet water and hooted at when he returned to his constituency last week.

The incident, which has since been condemned by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators, was instigated by angry artisans who were expressing their displeasure with their lawmaker.

Angry Suame residents
Angry Suame residents Pulse Ghana

In the wake of road contractors returning to work on the Suame highway, some of the artisans believe their action has yielded results.

“What happened to Kyei-Mensah Bonsu may be unfortunate but for us, it is a blessing in disguise,” an artisan called Osei is quoted as saying by 3news.

“For how long does government want us to keep mute and suffer? Sometimes, being rowdy brings better result and that’s what we have achieved. We will not apologize to anyone."

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader Pulse Ghana

Another called Arkoful added: “Can the MP for Asante Akyem Central who is telling us to apologize come and say that here? I’m sure he will regret. We have pampered our MPs and it’s time we those who are not working feel the heat.”

Meanwhile, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu believes the actions of his constituents were not necessarily against him but against the system.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

