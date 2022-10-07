Compensate Ejura shooting victims — Attorney-General tells gov't

The three injured persons captured in the A-G's advice for compensation are Louis Ayipka, 30; Nasif Nuhu, 20, and Awal Mesbawu, 16.

He also advised that Ayikpa should be compensated with GH¢347,953, Nuhu should get GH¢192,425, and Mesbawu should be given GH¢678,519.

Apart from the compensation, he advised the government to implement a recommendation by a Medical Board for the victims to be given medical and psychosocial care.

The Independent Committee, constituted by the Minister of Interior, recommended, among others, adequate compensation to be paid to the injured persons, Louis Ayikpa, shot in the intestine; Awal Misbau, who lost his leg, and Nasif Nuhu, who sustained injuries.

Background

On June 26, 2021, a campaigner of the #FixTheCountry, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed died at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti Region, and subsequent violence erupted in the town that led to the death of three people and injuring four others.

Security officers made up of the police and military were dispatched to Ejura to maintain law and order, following intelligence that the youth were planning to stage a protest to demand justice.

Following a clash between the security officers and the protesting youth, shots were fired which resulted in the death of two people while others also sustained various degrees of injuries.