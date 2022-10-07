RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Compensate Ejura shooting victims — Attorney-General tells gov't

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Attorney-General (A-G) has adviced the government to compensate families of victims of the Ejura shooting incident despite a recommendation by the Ejura Committee.

Godfred Dame
Godfred Dame

The Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah-Dame advised the government to compensate three injured victims of the incident with about GH¢1.28 million.

Read Also

The three injured persons captured in the A-G's advice for compensation are Louis Ayipka, 30; Nasif Nuhu, 20, and Awal Mesbawu, 16.

He also advised that Ayikpa should be compensated with GH¢347,953, Nuhu should get GH¢192,425, and Mesbawu should be given GH¢678,519.

Apart from the compensation, he advised the government to implement a recommendation by a Medical Board for the victims to be given medical and psychosocial care.

READ MORE: Ejura: Nana Addo is happy with violence - Mahama

The Independent Committee, constituted by the Minister of Interior, recommended, among others, adequate compensation to be paid to the injured persons, Louis Ayikpa, shot in the intestine; Awal Misbau, who lost his leg, and Nasif Nuhu, who sustained injuries.

Ejura riots
Ejura riots Pulse Ghana

Background

On June 26, 2021, a campaigner of the #FixTheCountry, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed died at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti Region, and subsequent violence erupted in the town that led to the death of three people and injuring four others.

Security officers made up of the police and military were dispatched to Ejura to maintain law and order, following intelligence that the youth were planning to stage a protest to demand justice.

Following a clash between the security officers and the protesting youth, shots were fired which resulted in the death of two people while others also sustained various degrees of injuries.

The police in a statement said its preliminary investigation shows that following the burial of Ibrahim Mohammed at Mempeasem cemetery at Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, some irate youth blocked the main Ejura Atebubu road, thus, impeding traffic flow and the security moved in with military reinforcement to quell the situation but the irate youth charged on the security officers with all manner of implements including firearms, clubs, machetes, and stones.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Toddler beaten

Man who abused 3-year-old child mercilessly in viral video arrested

Ursula Owusu

SIM cards blocked: Ghana's destiny is not in your hands — Ursula Owusu told

The man abusing the toddler

Police place GHC2K bounty on man abusing toddler in viral video

ECG prepaid meters

ECG resolves interruption challenge with purchase of prepaid power