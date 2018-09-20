Attorney General summoned over delay in J.B Danquah case

news

The Attorney General has been summoned by an Accra magistrates' court over delays in initiating the prosecutorial process against suspects in the murder of former Abuakwa North MP, J.B Danquah-Adu.

This comes after the representative for the Attorney General failed to show up in court on three different occasions.

READ ALSO: Sexy Dondon: JB Danquah's 'killer' might be high on Tramadol - Obiri Boahen

The delay in commencing committal processes against the suspects means the case is still yet to be moved to the high court for full trial to begin.

Accra-based Class FM reports that the magistrate has therefore summoned the Attorney General to explain the delay in starting the process against the suspects.

So far two men, Daniel Asiedu, a.k.a. Sexy Dondon; and Vincent Bosso, a.k.a. Junior Agogo, are been accused of being involved in the gruesome murder of the legislator.

The two suspects are facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

READ ALSO: Murder Trial: J.B Danquah 'killer's confessions useless - Kweku Baako

The late J.B Danquah-Adu was stabbed to death at his home in February 2016, however, the suspects are yet to be convicted following numerous setbacks in the hearing.