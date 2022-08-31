The judges purchased the vehicles contrary to Regulation 158 of Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378).
Auditor-General's report: Judges cited for unlawfully purchasing vehicles without approval
The 2021 Auditor-General's report on MDAs has revealed that the Judicial Service auctioned some 19 official vehicles to some Judges without approval from the Finance Ministry.
Recommended articles
The Auditor-General's report stated that "Our examination of records of the Transport Unit for 2021 revealed that 19 official vehicles were auctioned by the Service for GH¢1,023,507.96 without approval from the Minister of Finance."
"In the absence of approval from the Minister for Finance, we recommended that the auction should be nullified, and the vehicles recovered," it noted.
It also disclosed that the state lost some GH¢1,080,913,824 to various irregularities in the Ministry’s Departments and Agencies.
The irregularities it said "represent either losses that had been incurred by the State through the impropriety or lack of probity in the actions and decisions of public officers or on the other hand, the savings that could have been made, if public officials and Institutions had duly observed the public financial management framework put in place to guide their conduct and also safeguard national assets and resources."
Here are details of the judges and auctioned cars:
- H/L Justice F. G. Korbieh Toyota Land Cruiser GR 8132-17 GH¢57,975.00
- H/L Justice N. S. Gbadegbe Toyota Land Cruiser GR 4158-17 GH¢67,047.00
- H/L Justice N. S. Gbadegbe Toyota Avalon Saloon GR 2777-14 GH¢27,570.90
- H/W Charles Y. Boateng Toyota Corolla Saloon GM 8311-13 GH¢9,090.00
- H/L Justice Julius Ansah Toyota Land Cruiser GR 4128-17 GH¢75,643.00
- H/L Justice Julius Ansah Toyota Avalon Saloon GT 2774-14 GH¢40,920.06
- H/L Justice Asmah K. Asiedu Toyota Corolla Saloon GN 4997-13 GH¢8,399.00
- Robert Cudjoe Toyota Corolla Saloon GM 9231-13 GH¢12,687.00
- H/L Justice Lawrence L Mensah Toyota Land Cruiser GR 1902-17 GH¢67,192.00
- H/L Barbara W. Acquah Toyota FortunerStation Wagon GN 57-18 GH¢92,914.00
- H/L Thomas Ofedie Toyota Corolla Saloon GM 6826-13 GH¢7,509.00
- H/L Justice Jennifer A Tagoe Toyota Fortuner-SUV GT 75-18 GH¢87,887.00
- H/L Justice E. K. Mensah Toyota Fortuner-SUV GT 30-18 GH¢59,000.00
- H/L Justice N. C. Agbevor Toyota Land Cruiser GT 796-19 GH¢123,620.00
- H/L Elizabeth Ankumah Toyota Fortuner-SUV GT 39-18 GH¢107,271.00
- H/L Justice Yaw Appau Toyota Land Cruiser 200 (v8) GR 6590-17 GH¢56,606.00
- H/L Justice Yaw Appau Toyota Avalon saloon GT 2945-14 GH¢48,632.00
- H/L Justice Jacob B. Boon Toyota Avensis GM 517-15 GH¢13,100.00
- H/L Justice Nathaniel Osam Toyota Fortuner SUV GT 49-18 GH¢60,445.00
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh