Auditor-General's report: Judges cited for unlawfully purchasing vehicles without approval

The Auditor-General's report stated that "Our examination of records of the Transport Unit for 2021 revealed that 19 official vehicles were auctioned by the Service for GH¢1,023,507.96 without approval from the Minister of Finance."

"In the absence of approval from the Minister for Finance, we recommended that the auction should be nullified, and the vehicles recovered," it noted.

It also disclosed that the state lost some GH¢1,080,913,824 to various irregularities in the Ministry’s Departments and Agencies.

The irregularities it said "represent either losses that had been incurred by the State through the impropriety or lack of probity in the actions and decisions of public officers or on the other hand, the savings that could have been made, if public officials and Institutions had duly observed the public financial management framework put in place to guide their conduct and also safeguard national assets and resources."

Here are details of the judges and auctioned cars: