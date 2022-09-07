In the circular making rounds on social media, the management of PBC Limited has pleaded with staff to bear with them as they work to make the payments.
August salary to arrive late because of financial hardship — PBC staff told
The management of the Produce Buying Company Limited (PBC) has issued a circular that workers will have their 2022 August salaries delayed because the firm is financially distressed.
It explained that the salary for August has been delayed because the company is going through financial difficulties.
The PBC Limited statement signed by the Human Resource manager, Mrs. Nanette Aryee, reads:
"We wish to inform all members of staff that the payment of salaries for the month of August 2022 will delay due to the current financial challenge faced by the company.
"It is the resolve of Management to continuously work around the clock to ensure payment of staff salaries for the month in question."
It added: "We urge all members of staff to bear with Management even in these difficult times."
However, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has given details of the government's plans to address the economic difficulties due to recent global and domestic events and assured that government will not roll back on its major policy interventions.
Ofori-Atta revealed that Cabinet deliberated extensively on some issues and approved measures to support current efforts to address the challenges Ghanaians were facing at its first regular quarterly retreat for 2022.
According to Minister, two forces shaping global events were the COVID-19 pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine, and Ghana's decision to focus first on protecting lives and then livelihoods paid off.
