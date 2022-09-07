It explained that the salary for August has been delayed because the company is going through financial difficulties.

The PBC Limited statement signed by the Human Resource manager, Mrs. Nanette Aryee, reads:

"We wish to inform all members of staff that the payment of salaries for the month of August 2022 will delay due to the current financial challenge faced by the company.

"It is the resolve of Management to continuously work around the clock to ensure payment of staff salaries for the month in question."

It added: "We urge all members of staff to bear with Management even in these difficult times."

However, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has given details of the government's plans to address the economic difficulties due to recent global and domestic events and assured that government will not roll back on its major policy interventions.

Ofori-Atta revealed that Cabinet deliberated extensively on some issues and approved measures to support current efforts to address the challenges Ghanaians were facing at its first regular quarterly retreat for 2022.