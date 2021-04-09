Authorities pull down over 40 houses near Weija Dam

Over 40 buildings along the Green Belt site, which are deemed to be illegal structures, have been pulled down.
The Ga South Municipal Authority (GSMA) has demolished some houses and structures near the Weija Dam.
Pulse Ghana
According to the Municipal Authority, the structures were demolished in order to protect the dam.
The GSMA Engineer, Felix Ofosu Teye, said property owners around the area had been warned several times since 2015.
He noted that the Weija Dam served close to 4,000 people in the Greater Accra Region and the settlers around it were polluting the water.
“Moving around the structures we also noticed that some of them have connected their sewage system close to the water, which is very dangerous,” Mr. Teye told the GNA.
He further disclosed that some of the settlers who had connected their sewage to the water body had been summoned.
Last year, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) also demolished over 400 hundred structures at the Jamestown Beach enclave.
The demolition is to pave the way for the construction of the Jamestown Fishing Harbour.
