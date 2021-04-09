Authorities pull down over 40 houses near Weija Dam

He noted that the Weija Dam served close to 4,000 people in the Greater Accra Region and the settlers around it were polluting the water.

“Moving around the structures we also noticed that some of them have connected their sewage system close to the water, which is very dangerous,” Mr. Teye told the GNA.

He further disclosed that some of the settlers who had connected their sewage to the water body had been summoned.

Last year, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) also demolished over 400 hundred structures at the Jamestown Beach enclave.