Autocratic Akufo-Addo scheming to reduce our numbers in Parliament - Haruna Iddrisu

Speaking to the press in Accra, the Tamale South MP said the recent criminal charges against Assin North MP, James Quayson are frivolous.

“The caucus’ attention has just been drawn to some efforts and attempts by the Nana Akufo-Addo /Bawumia power drunk autocratic regime resort to intimidation and and ominous desperate act to get the obnoxious insensitive E-levy before parliament passed.

“Having failed in many respect to get the loathe E-levy passed in the wake of popular national resistance led by the NDC gallant MPs of 137, the Nana Addo Dankwa government has now resorted to very crude and for all intents and purposes, democratically shameful, disgraceful tactics to attempt to reduce by all means possible necessary including foul, to reduce the numbers of NDC Minority of 137 hoping that that will aide their efforts to railroad their e-levy into law,” he said.

The Assin North MP Mr Gyakye Quayson has been charged with forgery, perjury and also deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration.

Pulse Ghana

“The brief facts of this case are that the accused person James Gyakye Quayson is the Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency. The complainant, Richard Takyi-Mensah is a teacher and a resident of Yamoransa in the Central Region of Ghana.

“On 26th July 2019, the accused person signed an application form for a Republic of Ghana passport. In the application form, he indicated that he is a Ghanaian and does not have a dual citizenship. The accused at the time held a Canadian citizenship issued on 30th October 2016 but failed to declare the same on the application form. The passport application of the accused person was vetted on the 29th of July 2019”, he added.