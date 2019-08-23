This year's edition will be hosted by the Western Regional Coordinating Council in the Western Region of Ghana.

The venue for the event will be the Best Western Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi.

AviaTour conference is geared towards "bridging the gap between aviation and tourism".

The 3-day event will comprise of a tour, an outreach, conference and exhibition, a masterclass and a gala and awards night with a special award going to the "Innovative Entrepreneur" doing a presentation on "aviation and tourism are inseparable".

Some of the areas to be covered by this event are, tourism (travel and tour, hotels, road transport, tour sites etc) and aviation collaboration.

The theme for the 2019 edition is "Investing in the aviation and tourism sector for sustainable socio-economic development".

In attendance will be investors and stakeholders in the value chain including partners from the Ministry of Aviation, Ministry of Tourism, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Airports Company Limited, Airlines, Ghana Tourism Authority, Tour Operators Union of Ghana, Women in Tourism, Ghana Association of Aviation Training Organizations, the media and so many more.

Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, the Deputy Western Regional Minister stressed the fact that, the region had an "objective of enhancing aviation and tourism and local travel" and also "give value to convenience and provide requisite information to tourist” for an enjoyable travel experience.

Gifty Kusi, further stipulated the importance of bringing AviaTour to the Western Region by saying that, "AviaTour is therefore to afford that link, a networking between aviation to bring the tourist to the Western Region, to offer opportunities to showcase the tourist realities and opportunities that exist in the region to promote it to the world".

The Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda in his message in support of the conference made it known that, “Ghana’s aviation industry stands as one of the fastest growing and perhaps the most competitive in the region” and that Ghana has "showed our preparedness and willingness to grow by hosting a number of regional and global events".

In the president’s bid to make Ghana an aviation hub, the role tourism plays cannot be over emphasized.

The organizers of the event, GH-Aviation is a media, training and events management company skewed to all things aviation and tourism.

