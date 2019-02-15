This donation cumulatively sums up all donations made so far from 2016 to a whopping 1 Million Ghana Cedis (1,000,000.00).

Awake Purified Drinking water has over the years donated to the National Cardiothoracic Centre to financially support the less privileged and disadvantaged who cannot afford medical care heart transplant, heart surgeries, etc. This donation will mark the 9th time since the ONE 4 Life initiative.

This great accomplishment was remarkably marked with sensational gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton to specifically thank its cherished consumers for their support.

Speaking at the event, Director for Water and CSD, Eunice Adjei announced that donation made so far to the Cardio centre through the sales of Awake bottles has reached a total of One Million Ghana Cedis with Sixty-Six (66) beneficiaries.

“Indeed, we proudly attest that with the help of Ghanaian consumers and our stakeholders, our dream of building a formidable brand and a great Corporate Social Responsibility project has immensely been successful and we are poised in ensuring continuity of the One4Life Campaign", she said.