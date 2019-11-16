Awal Sulemana, who we now know is a trainee nurse and a former 400m runner in Senior High School, was granted bail following the intervention of the Central Regional Football Association.

He was detained in police cell Thursday evening after invading the Cape Coast Stadium pitch, while security officials who looked overweight struggled to catch him.

Sports commentators said he wanted to take a photo with Atlético Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey.

The invasion of the pitch, many football fans said, was the highlight of the match for them and decried the police for detaining Awal and seeking to prosecute him for breaching the public order act.

On Friday evening, #FreeAwal began to trending on Twitter, after football fans got to know that he was detained overnight.

Back Stars captain, Andre Ayew joined the chorus for his release, beseeching the police to ‘temper justice with mercy’.

He posted on Twitter: "We know how passionate football is, but it‘s very important for everyone to always abide by safety rules at the stadium to make the place safe for everyone", Andre Ayew said.

"I want to plead with authorities to temper justice and mercy to our dear fans, especially intruder Awal Suleman and I hope this will not happen again", the Black Stars skipper pleaded.