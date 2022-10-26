Babgin throws out report calling for Adwoa Safo’s dismissal as MP

On May 4, the Speaker referred Madam Safo, Mr Henry Quartey, MP of Ayawaso Central, and Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, to the Privileges Committee for absenting themselves from 15 sittings of the House without his permission.

That was during the First Session of the Eighth Parliament.

The committee failed to achieve a consensus in its recommendations on whether absenting herself for more than the mandatory 15 days without permission warranted her seat being declared vacant.

The Majority, however, wants the seat declared vacant without delay in line with stated constitutional provisions.

Sarah Adwoa Safo, on July 17, opened up about the ordeal she is facing in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Pulse Ghana

According to her, she has become a victim of a sustained political witch-hunt by certain elements in the NPP and in Parliament for their own parochial goals.

In a Facebook post, she could not comprehend why the members of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition are refusing to protect her because being absent from her official duties albeit not intentionally.

She said "We did this on compassionate grounds because it involved Children and didn’t go round making hue and cry about her absence."

This has left me asking myself if this is happening because I am a woman who for just this one time needed some time off to deal with a few personal issues which were too dear to share with the larger public.

"In the face of all these, I have questioned why I have had to be treated differently by not enjoying the famous support of our party leadership both in Parliament and at the party level in my most difficult moments these past few months," Adwoa Safo stressed.