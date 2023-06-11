ADVERTISEMENT
Babies to be issued Ghana Card from birth in July – Bawumia

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Babies from birth will be issued Ghana Cards at various hospitals in July, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced.

The National Identification Authority has registered over 17 million Ghanaians onto its system.

Speaking at the International Women’s Conference in the United Kingdom on Saturday, June 10, Dr. Bawumia said, “We have taken off the problem of fake birth certificates, bureaucracy, and corruption at the Birth and Deaths Registry. What we have done is to digitalize the processes at the Birth and Death Registry and linked their system with the Ghana Health Service and the NIA”.

“I have not yet announced in Ghana, I’m happy to announce that the integration of the database of the NIA, GHS, and the Birth and Deaths Registry is complete. So from next month, when a child is born in Ghana, we will issue the Ghana Card number right from birth”.

According to him, the step is a homogenization of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Ghana Health Service (GHS), and Births and Deaths Registry databases.

