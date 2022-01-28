Bagbin jets off to Dubai for another medical review, set to return March 4

According to a communique from Parliament, Rt. Hon. Bagbin will spend a month in Dubai and return in March 4.

Parliament is expected to consider and possibly vote on the controversial e-levy next week.

The Majority in Parliament contends that the absence of the Speaker will affect the passage of the levy.

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, says the practice of the Speaker should be reviewed for a more productive alternative that will benefit the country and the legislative arm of government.

According to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri lawmaker, some measures should be put in place to provide medical care for Speaker Bagbin in the country.

Pulse Ghana

“His health is important. And I think we as a people should put our heads together, or the leaders should find a way of helping the Speaker find a solution to this because it is becoming one too many.