This trip will be the third time in recent months the Speaker has vacated his position to go seek medical attention.
Bagbin jets off to Dubai for another medical review, set to return March 4
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is set to leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a medical examination this weekend.
According to a communique from Parliament, Rt. Hon. Bagbin will spend a month in Dubai and return in March 4.
Parliament is expected to consider and possibly vote on the controversial e-levy next week.
The Majority in Parliament contends that the absence of the Speaker will affect the passage of the levy.
Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, says the practice of the Speaker should be reviewed for a more productive alternative that will benefit the country and the legislative arm of government.
According to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri lawmaker, some measures should be put in place to provide medical care for Speaker Bagbin in the country.
“His health is important. And I think we as a people should put our heads together, or the leaders should find a way of helping the Speaker find a solution to this because it is becoming one too many.
“I mean, he is the Speaker, and he has taken ill, and he needs treatment. Is it the case that we can’t get an equally good medical team to have this treatment done here? Vis-à-vis the fact that, because of the nature of our Parliament,” he said on Thursday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh