Bagre dam spillage kills 34, two missing


Bagre dam spillage kills 34, two missing

  • Published:
play

The death toll following the spillage of the Bagre dam has hit 34, officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have said, adding that two people have also gone missing.

READ MORE: Oxfam slams Nana Addo for neglecting victims of Bagre Dam spillage

The Deputy NADMO boss, Seji Saji, said the situation was under control and teams were working flat out to reach those affected.

"In all we have on record 34 deaths and two people missing. The affected people are over 52,000 and we are still assessing the situation," he added.

"All these happened during the time that the river overflowed its banks but the rate of spillage has reduced considerably and fortunately since last week and this week there has not been any heavy rainfall."

The spillage has also destroyed about 10,000 hectres of farm lands under cultivation according to Dr  Sagri Bambangi, a deputy Minister of Agriculture.

“A significant percentage of crops has been affected. We are not happy about the situation. It is not pleasant. The spillage of the Bagre dam we are told is the cause as well as torrential rains over the past two weeks" he said.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini, has descried the situation as lamentable. “Everybody along this spillage way is now for himself or herself. That’s lamentable,” he said.

READ MORE: Over 10,000 hectares of land under 'Planting for Food and Jobs' destroyed

The Bagre dam is located on the White Volta river that begins in Burkina Faso and converges with the Black Volta downstream and feeds into Lake Volta in Ghana.

