Citizen Ato Dadzie was worried about how a lot of 'fake mallams' and pastors have taken over the airwaves duping innocent people hence there is a need for the government to curtail it.
Ban fake pastors and juju men from TV now — Citizen Ato Dadzie
The General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Citizen Ato Dadzie has charged law enforcement agencies to make sure they flush out fake lotto number producers and 'fake pastors' who have taken over the media landscape.
Speaking on Accra-based Original TV, he reiterated that "Are laws not working in Ghana? I don’t understand why law enforcement agencies are allowing 'fake pastors' and 'fake mallams' to sit on television to take money from innocent people.
"The government and the law enforcing agencies as a matter of agency must ban all fake lotto number producers and fake pastors from TV as soon as possible."
He further stressed that the contemporary magic money flaunting by fetish priests on our local television screens is gradually gaining ground in our system and it is very disgusting.
The digital television platform has turned its purpose to spiritualism and magic money displayed by fetish priests, mallams, and self –acclaimed pastors.
He stated that he feels like it is not right for such people to be given a license to operate a television or radio station because of their unethical conduct.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh