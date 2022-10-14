Ban fake pastors, juju men from TV now — Citizen Ato Dadzie

Speaking on Accra-based Original TV, he reiterated that: "Are laws not working in Ghana? I don’t understand why law enforcement agencies are allowing 'fake pastors' and 'fake mallams' to sit on television to take money from innocent people.

Pulse Ghana

"The government and the law enforcing agencies as a matter of agency must ban all fake lotto number producers and fake pastors from TV as soon as possible."

He further stressed that the contemporary magic money flaunting by fetish priests on our local television screens is gradually gaining ground in our system and it is very disgusting.

The digital television platform has turned its purpose to spiritualism and magic money displayed by fetish priests, mallams, and self-acclaimed pastors.

