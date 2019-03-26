He said such a ban will go a long way in prevent deadly accidents like what happened at Kintampo over the weekend.

The NDC MP was of the view that a lot of the accidents that happen along major highways in Ghana occur at night.

“We should take a bold courageous decision to ban night travel of passenger vehicles,” he said on Citi News.

Last Friday, March 22nd, tow buses collided head on at Ampomakrom within the Pamdu Electoral Area of the Bono East Region.

The ill-fated buses had registration numbers GT 5694 – 18 and the other GT 3916 – 17.

One of the buses was headed to the northern part of Ghana from Kumasi while the other was headed in the opposite direction.

Inusah Fuseini insisted that there was enough proof that long distant travels in the night contributed greatly to the road accidents.

“Why would we allow drivers to continue to drive in the night when they could have the benefit of the sun providing more than a thousand watts of light to see everywhere. Driving at night can subject the body of a driver to a lot of trials; exhaustion being the worst culprit", he said.

The Kintampo accident claimed the lives of over 60 people and got over 30 seriously injured.