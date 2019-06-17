The ban which was intended to replenish the fish stock along the Ghanaian coastal line ended on June 15th after it commenced on May 15.

Addressing fisher folk after the lifting of the ban, the Minister of Fisheries, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye called on stakeholders in the fishing industry to desist from negative and illegal fishing methods as they return to the sea.

She said: “The closed season has come to stay with us and we will continue with the implementation in subsequent years in order to realise the meaningful impact.

“As we mark the beginning of fishing activities, I wish to indicate that there is still a ban on all forms of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities including light fishing, use of obnoxious substances such as DDT, dynamite, Omo, and all the obnoxious chemicals”.

Last year, the government of Ghana revealed that it would place a ban on fishing activities for one month.

Some fishermen in some coastal communities of four regions expressed diverse views regarding the government’s decision to introduce a one-month ban. The argument was that the ban was wrongly timed.

Other fishermen, however, welcomed the decision, saying it would allow regeneration of the dwindling fishing stock in the sea.