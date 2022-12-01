Ban on galamsey will do Ghana more harm than good – Dep. Lands Minister

Speaking to editors of some selected media houses in Accra on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the deputy minister explained that the small-scale mining sector contributes about 40 per cent of the country’s total gold production and also employs over one million Ghanaians, therefore, it has a huge role to play in economic development for which reason it was not prudent to ban it.

Mireku Duker further noted that aside from the myriad of benefits the small-scale mining industry contributes to the country, Ghana’s small-scale mining sector is considered one of the best in Africa with an enviable regulatory structure which has propelled many countries to visit the country, to learn and implement same in their respective nations.

"Zambia and Sudan have come to emulate from us and currently, the South African High Commissioner is at the Ministry with the same purpose, to understudy Ghana’s small-scale mining sector,” he indicated.

Pulse Ghana

The Tarkwa Nsuaem MP in an all-encompassing presentation highlighted the gamut of measures the government has put in place to curb the illegal mining menace, which among other things include Operation Halt II, Community Mining Scheme (CMS), and Training of River guards.

“We are not just doing a talk shop here, we are on the grounds and the whole mentality is to get our river bodies cleaned,” Mireku Duker stressed.