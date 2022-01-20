He said the "banking sector has become worse since the fraudulent "clean-up" which only saw the killing of banks of political rivals."
Bank of Ghana's directive of 'No Ghana Card no bank' 'sickening' – MP
The Member of Parliament for South Dayi constituency, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor has said the Bank of Ghana's directive to all banks in the country to accept the Ghana card as the accepted identity document, specialised-deposit taking institutions, non-deposit-taking financial institutions, forex bureaux, and credit reference bureaux is "sickening".
His reactions come after the Central bank said from July 1, 2022, only the Ghana card will be recognised as the accepted identity document by all banks.
Also, only the Ghana card can be used for payment service providers and dedicated electronic money issuers.
A statement issued by the central bank on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, signed by Secretary Sandra Thompson, said: “In furtherance of its objective of ensuring the safety of the financial system", and in "pursuant to Regulation 7 of the National Identity Register, 2012 (L.I. 2111)", it "hereby directs that with effect from I July 2022, the Ghana card shall be the only identification card that will be [used] to undertake transactions at all Bank of Ghana-licensed and regulated financial institutions."
But the NDC MP disagreed with the BoG's directive.
In a Twitter post, he asked "In which country will you find that only 1 form of ID card is accepted for banking purposes?"
He also asked about the essence of the use of passports used for business transactions.
