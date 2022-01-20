Bank of Ghana's directive of 'No Ghana Card no bank' 'sickening' – MP

His reactions come after the Central bank said from July 1, 2022, only the Ghana card will be recognised as the accepted identity document by all banks.

Also, only the Ghana card can be used for payment service providers and dedicated electronic money issuers.

Pulse Ghana

A statement issued by the central bank on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, signed by Secretary Sandra Thompson, said: “In furtherance of its objective of ensuring the safety of the financial system", and in "pursuant to Regulation 7 of the National Identity Register, 2012 (L.I. 2111)", it "hereby directs that with effect from I July 2022, the Ghana card shall be the only identification card that will be [used] to undertake transactions at all Bank of Ghana-licensed and regulated financial institutions."

But the NDC MP disagreed with the BoG's directive.

In a Twitter post, he asked "In which country will you find that only 1 form of ID card is accepted for banking purposes?"