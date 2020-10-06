The country’s Minister of Health and Wellness Lieutenant, Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, said the nurses have been assigned to various health facilities.

According to him, some of the nurses were working at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), while others were also at polyclinics.

The Minister made this known during the Barbados Labour Party’s (BLP) political meeting in the Glebe, St John on Monday.

In July, the government of Ghana exported 95 nurses to the Caribbean country to assist with healthcare.

A total 49 women and 46 men nurses were, therefore, sent to Barbados in fulfillment of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

“I am happy to report that, within the next few weeks, now that we have brought 95 nurses from Ghana here who are now into the public health system working and at the QEH, that we are going to extend the opening hours of the polyclinic at St John from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week in the first instance, before we go the full 24 hours,” Mr. Bostic said, as quoted by Barbados TODAY.

Meanwhile, QEH’s executive chairman, Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, said 46 Ghanaian nurses were now working there.

“The nurses have completed their orientation and have started working in their various speciality areas across the hospital, and they have been so far well-received,” she said.

“So far, we have had no complaints [or] negative feedback associated with those nurses.”

Mrs. Bynoe-Sutherland added that each nurse from Ghana had been assigned a Barbadian nurse who would support them in their adaptation to the new environment and new culture.