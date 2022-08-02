Barker-Vormawor to stand trial for treason from September 1

Mr. Barker-Vormawor was picked up on Friday, 11 February 2022, at the Kotoka International Airport when he arrived in the country from the United Kingdom.

He was arrested as a result of a post he had made on Facebook threatening to stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) is passed.

He was subsequently granted a GH¢2 million bail by the Tema High Court after being charged with treason felony.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor Pulse Ghana

The bail conditions were set at GH¢2 million with 2 sureties, one of whom is to deposit documents to his landed property.

His passport should also remain in police custody, and he must report himself once a week to the police.