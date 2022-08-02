The critic of the government will face these charges after a committal by the Ashiaman District Court, presided over by Mrs. Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botwe.
Barker-Vormawor to stand trial for treason from September 1
Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry is set for trial for treason and treason felony from September.
Mr. Barker-Vormawor was picked up on Friday, 11 February 2022, at the Kotoka International Airport when he arrived in the country from the United Kingdom.
He was arrested as a result of a post he had made on Facebook threatening to stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) is passed.
He was subsequently granted a GH¢2 million bail by the Tema High Court after being charged with treason felony.
The bail conditions were set at GH¢2 million with 2 sureties, one of whom is to deposit documents to his landed property.
His passport should also remain in police custody, and he must report himself once a week to the police.
Hearing the case in court on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Justice Daniel Mensah ruled that the court cannot disable itself from the grant of bail, having regard to the facts of the case and the legal arguments urged upon him by both counsel for Barker-Vormawor and the Republic.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh