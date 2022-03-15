Barker-Vormawor's treason case adjourned to March 29 as prosecutors fail to show up

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He has been in police custody since February 11, 2022, after his arrest at Kotoka International Airport.

The magistrate, Her Honour Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botwe, lamented the failure of the state prosecutors to appear in court for the hearing. She warned that if they fail again to appear before her court on the next adjourned date, the court would advise itself.

Meanwhile, the Tema High Court has adjourned to Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the bail, application filed by the lawyers for the suspect.

The bail application was initially set to be heard last Thursday, March 10, 2022. But a late opposition to the bail application by the Attorney-General's Office made it impossible.

The AG's department in its opposition alleged that: (a) Oliver did not have a fixed place of abode, and (b) he was not cooperating with the police in its investigations.

He was first denied bail by the Ashaiman District Court after being charged with a treason felony contrary to section 182 (b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 Act 29.

An application filed by his lawyers at the Supreme Court to invoke the court's original jurisdiction and its supervisory power to intervene in the continuous detention of Barker-Vormewor was also struck out.