Barker-Vormawor's treason case adjourned to March 29 as prosecutors fail to show up

Andreas Kamasah

The Ashaiman District court has adjourned the hearing of the treason felony case involving #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor to March 29 due to the failure of state prosecutors to show up.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor charged with treason
Oliver Barker-Vormawor charged with treason

Barker-Vormawor is facing a charge of treason felony after a social media post he made claiming that he would stage a coup if the controversial e-levy is passed.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He has been in police custody since February 11, 2022, after his arrest at Kotoka International Airport.

The magistrate, Her Honour Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botwe, lamented the failure of the state prosecutors to appear in court for the hearing. She warned that if they fail again to appear before her court on the next adjourned date, the court would advise itself.

Meanwhile, the Tema High Court has adjourned to Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the bail, application filed by the lawyers for the suspect.

The bail application was initially set to be heard last Thursday, March 10, 2022. But a late opposition to the bail application by the Attorney-General's Office made it impossible.

The AG's department in its opposition alleged that: (a) Oliver did not have a fixed place of abode, and (b) he was not cooperating with the police in its investigations.

He was first denied bail by the Ashaiman District Court after being charged with a treason felony contrary to section 182 (b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 Act 29.

An application filed by his lawyers at the Supreme Court to invoke the court's original jurisdiction and its supervisory power to intervene in the continuous detention of Barker-Vormewor was also struck out.

He was arraigned on February 14 and 28, 2022, and has been on remand since his first Ashaiman District court appearance.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

