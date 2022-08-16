Basic school teacher from North Tongu wins Miss Ghana 2022, Ablakwa can’t hide his joy

“I congratulate Madam Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo, a quintessential daughter of Battor in my beloved constituency, for winning the prestigious 2022 Miss Ghana pageant.

“I am delighted our entire community believed in her dream & rallied support for her.

The Chiefs & good people of North Tongu are exceedingly proud of her accomplishments.

“The dynamic basic school teacher and beauty queen can be assured of our continuous support, particularly for her 2022 Miss World competition & her ambitious project to offer social protection for Ghana’s aged,” Ablakwa wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo is a 22-year-old lady from Battor in the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region.

Miss Ghana 2022 pageant Pulse Ghana

The grand finale at which she was crowned as the winner of the pageant was held at the Avenue Event Centre by Unique Floral on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

The 1st runner-up was Rocklyn Krampah, while the 2nd runner-up was Irene Vanessa Vifah.

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo walked away with an official car, 1 year of volunteering with Exclusive Events Ghana with the Miss Ghana Foundation, 1 year of platinum Gym membership at Pippa’s Health Centre and some souvenirs from sponsors.

Her project is to support the sick aged and her future goals are to own a renowned restaurant and a home for the aged.

A Brief Profile/Biography of Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo is a Ghanaian teacher and beauty queen who is fluent in Ewe and English. She comes from Battor in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, Ghana.

She lives in Central Tongu District, Volta Region, Ghana, where she works as a teacher and serves as a volunteer for Savana Signatures, a non-governmental organization in the district.

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo was born in Tongor Kaira, South Dayi District, Volta Region to Tordzeagbo Eugene Yao and Anyadi Yohebeth.

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo grew up in Battor Dugame, North Tongu District, Volta Region.

She was a student of Battor St. Dominic’s Preparatory school. In 2013, she graduated from Mafi Dove D/A Junior High School in Mafi-Dove, Central Tongu District. In 2016, she graduated from Adidome Senior High School (ADISEC) in Adidome, Central Tongu District.

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo was Face of Hosco 2017. In 2019, she graduated from the Holy Spirit College of Education in Ho, Ho Municipal District, Volta Region.

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo was Miss Hogbe of Mafi 2019 and Face of Volta 2020 second runner-up. On December 13, 2021, she joins the Ghana Education Service (GES) as a professional teacher.

She is Miss GNATLASS North Tongu 2021 and Miss GNATLASS Volta 2021 third runner-up.

On August 14, 2022, she competed against 15 other candidates at Miss Ghana 2022 at The Avenue Event Center of Unique Floral Centre in Accra, Ghana and won the title. She was 22 years old when she was crowned Miss Ghana 2022.

While reigning as Miss Ghana 2022, she also serves as the deputy commissioner for the Ghana Girls Guides Association and a member of Global Women Development Promoters (GIOWDEP).

