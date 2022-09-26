RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bawku teachers demand for closure of schools referred to MUSEC

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Upper East Regional Educational Directorate in Bawku has referred to the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) a behest by teachers to close down schools in the Municipality.

Bawku
The Ghana Education Service has been called on by the Head of Basic Schools in the Region to shut down schools following recent series of attacks and killings of persons in the area.

The Bawku education directorate indicates that the demand has been forwarded to MUSEC for consideration.

Mr. Kofi Asare, Executive Director for the education think tank, Africa Education Watch has urged MUSEC to take a decision that serves the best interest of both the community and the teachers.

“Closing schools at this time should be the last consideration because final year students are writing their BECE except that the lives of students and teachers are more paramount than any other thing. So I expect the Municipal Chief Executive and his security team to act with expedition and take the necessary action”, he advised.

Meanwhile, there have been the rampant killings of persons in the region following protracted chieftaincy disputes.

