Bawumia asked to resign over NADMO expired food scandal

news

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been asked to resign for unknowingly distributing expired food to flood victims in the Upper West Region.

READ MORE: You caused your own deafeat; not God - Spio jabs Mahama

Dr. Bawumia donated food items including rice, sachet water, mattresses and cooking oil last weekend to the victims in the Wa and Sissala East municipalities of the Upper West Region.

However, it emerged and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) admitted, some of the relief items, about four cooking oils, had expired.

The NADMO stores manager in the region, Amin Sulemana, has been suspended over the scandal but social commentators are calling for more people to be sacked.

Speaking on Citi FM's news analysis show "The Big Issue" Saturday, aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary, Adu Asare said if there's anyone to resign over the scandal, it should be the Vice President.

If there is anybody to resign, it should be the Vice President. He should resign because this is a scandal. What if somebody from [the affected] family had died. This is out of place; Vice President of the republic will go and donate items that have expired,” he said.

READ MORE: Punish NADMO officials over expired food donations - Ofosu Kwakye

He continued: "One cannot take that blame from him. He can’t pass that buck to anybody but himself. This is the Vice President who knows how to refer to other persons as incompetent and for that matter you would expect that when he is going to donate items such as this, he should have an office made up of people who are meticulous and particular of the very items that are going to be distributed to these people."