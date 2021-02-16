He said the NPP stands a big chance of retaining power if they elect Dr. Bawumia as their presidential candidate.

Supporters of the NPP are currently divided over who will lead the party in the next general elections.

While some are in favour of Dr. Bawumia, others also feel Alan Kyerematen is best suited to be their presidential candidate.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Allotey Jacobs said the NPP is likely to lose in the 2024 elections if the party sidelines the current Vice President.

“Let see what will happen in 2024. That will be a defining moment for our democracy. Unless the NPP make that mistake of not bringing him [Bawumia] as their leader,” he said on Happy FM.

“With that, they are bound to lose the elections. I am not a member of the NPP but I want to state that fact.”

Meanwhile, the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, says it is unhealthy to be focusing on who will lead the party in 2024.

According to him, the early campaigns for Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen to succeed Nana Akufo-Addo as flagbearer must cease.

“A disturbing phenomenon is gradually creeping within the rank and file of the NPP,” Mr. Agyapong said on Oman FM, as quoted by 3news.

“Even when we haven’t sworn in President Akufo-Addo there was this issue about Alan and Bawumia, who among them will lead NPP into 2024. What is this? This brings a lot of fragmentation, it disintegrates the party completely.”

The maverick lawmaker believes rather than jumping the gun, all efforts must be channelled towards supporting President Akufo-Addo to succeed in his second.

In his view, the NPP can only win the 2024 election if the President performs to the satisfaction of all Ghanaians.