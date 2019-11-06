Vice President Bawumia made the disclosure when he gave the opening address at the four-day 30th Mole WASH Conference taking place in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.

"In order to effectively coordinate efforts at improving the sanitation situation in Ghana, Government has activated the process towards the establishment of a National Sanitation Authority together with a National Sanitation Fund.

"We are convinced that the Authority will give our efforts significant focus, attract the requisite human capacity and mobilize resources for improved sanitation services delivery in Ghana."

Vice President Bawumia emphasised the Nana Akufo-Addo Government’s commitment to issues of Water and Sanitation, evidenced in the creation, for the first time, of a Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

"3,350 water and sanitation projects are also either ongoing or have been completed under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), popularly known as the One Constituency One Million Dollar pledge. A majority of these projects are to address the provision of water and toilets across every district in Ghana" he added.

He urged participants at the Conference to come up with suggestions to address the challenges faced by the country, emphasising,

"The quality of life we want in our communities has a close connection with how we manage water and sanitation matters. To live in a good society and in well-managed water, sanitation and hygienic environment is something we should all wish for ourselves and our children.