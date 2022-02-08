Bawumia has gone into hiding after tanking the Ghanaian economy – Ofosu-Kwakye

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator, Dr. Bawumia has supervised the collapse of the economy therefore he doesn’t want to talk about it.

“He has completely disappeared from the economics team. He has gone into hiding, and he is avoiding discourse on the economy like the plague,” Mr. Ofosu said on Eyewitness News.

Mr. Ofosu believes Dr. Bawumia is well aware of the declining state of the economy and avoiding it.

“He doesn’t want to touch it with a long pole. He doesn’t want to take responsibility for the mess that he has supervised.”

Mr. Ofosu further questioned the lack of clarity from the government, which he said “has not been forthcoming with any plan.”

“If you say you don’t want to go to the IMF, what is the credible plan that you have to ensure that confidence returns to the economy and that we do not collapse?” he asked.

He also slammed the government for going after credit rating agencies for their downgrade of the economy.

He retorted that “if two of them give you a very grim, very dire, very gloomy outlook, I’m not sure if there is anything to be proud of.”

In one of its arguments, the government said the downgrade by Moody’s was underpinned by a lack of ground work by its Lead Analyst.