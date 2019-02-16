His spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, has confirmed that he escaped unhurt but one person, the driver of the commercial vehicle involved in the accident, has passed away.

The incident happened around 6:30 pm at Asemasa near Beposo on the Takoradi - Cape Coast highway as he was returning from some activities in the Western region.

Some other passengers and security persons who were injured were conveyed to the Cape Coast Regional hospital and are responding to treatment.

It will be recalled that in December last year, the Vice President survived an accident after his convoy was crossed by a taxicab.

The accident happened on the Yendi-Tamale road in the Northern Region.

It will also be recalled that in 2013, his vehicle was involved in an accident on the Bole Bamboi-Techiman road.

Dr. Bawumia and the other occupants in the vehicle had escaped unhurt.

He was the then running mate to then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.