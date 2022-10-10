Bawumia is a son in the Gonjaland and not a stranger — Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor was speaking at the palace of Kpansheigu in Salaga in the Savannah Region where Dr. Bawumia is touring as part of his working visits.

"I want to say that the Vice President, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not a stranger to this [Kpansheigu] Palace. The Vice President is not a stranger and I dare say that Dr. Bawumia is not a stranger to any palace in Yagbon in Gonja land. He has been serving the Gonja Chiefs for many many years and has been serving the skins of Gonja for many years," he told the regent and people of Kpansheigu.

He added that "I can say without a shred of doubt that nobody has visited Jakpa palace more than the Vice President. He literally lives there, he literally sleeps there because he sees himself as a 'Gonjalander' and sees himself as a son and grandson of Jakpa and all of Gonja has also accepted him as our brother, our junior father, and as our family member".

Dr. Bawumia is widely tipped to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer in the 2024 elections, a bid which has received massive endorsement from grassroots, notable, and leading members of the party.