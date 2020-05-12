The system will support the operations of MASLOC by processing loan disbursement digitally, increase access to their products and services.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said the Ghanaian SME sector had embraced modern technology and the use of ICT in service delivery, as it would place MASLOC in a position to respond appropriately to the changing world order arising from the effects of Covid 19.

“The implementation of what we can call the ‘MASLOC Card’ could not have come at a better time. It will make public sector service delivery and the administration of credit schemes simpler and effective.

“Ghana, before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, had taken a decision to aggressively pursue digitization. The President has had a clear position on this matter of digitization and development. But the global pandemic has reaffirmed the position of the President that building a digital economy is the way to go.

“Yes, the COVID-19 has been destructive in many ways of our lives. But destructive events can catalyze change for the better. We are witnessing the awakening of a new world order. Business will not be as usual after the crisis. An obvious change after the crisis will be an increased confidence in technology. Online payment systems will be radicalized and institutions will have no option but to subscribe to digital service delivery.”

Emphasising the critical role MASLOC plays in the credit market, Dr Bawumia noted that people who would otherwise not have had access to credit in the formal credit sector are assessed and assisted by the scheme, helping family businesses and budding entrepreneurs to get the start up.