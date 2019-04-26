Bawumia said he [C.K Tedam] "epitomised honesty, loyalty, humility, wisdom and was a source of inspiration" to him "and anyone who was privileged."

In a Facebook post, he said C.K Tedam served the NPP with dedication, dignity, and zeal adding that his life must be celebrated.

C.K Tedam died aged 94 on Thursday night.

Political career

He was elected to parliament as an independent candidate in 1954 and was a founding member of the Northern People's Party.

He stood and won another election to parliament in 1956 on the ticket of the Northern People's Party, NPP.

He was an icon of the Busia-Dombo-Danquah tradition and a founding member of the NPP.

He also served as a Minister of Local Government during the regime of the Supreme Military Council (Ghana) and a member of the Council of State during the John Kufuor Administration.

He became the Chairman of the NPP's Council of elders after 2008.

Before entering parliament, C.K. Tedam had been a teacher.