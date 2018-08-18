Bawumia, Samira off to perform Hajj

news

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia have left Accra to the holy land of Mecca to perform the Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj.

The vice president and his wife will join thousands of Ghanaians and millions of Muslims around the world in performing this year’s Hajj.



The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and fulfils one of the conditions for total submission to the will of Allah.



"While on the Pilgrimage Vice President Bawumia will use the spiritual exercise to among others pray for the people and nation of Ghana and request Allah’s blessings for Ghana," a statement from the vice president's office said.

"The Vice President returns to Ghana on Monday 27th August, 2018."

Below is the statement

