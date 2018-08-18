Pulse.com.gh logo
Bawumia, Samira off to perform Hajj


play

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia have left Accra to the holy land of Mecca to perform the Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj.

The vice president and his wife will join thousands of Ghanaians and millions of Muslims around the world in performing this year’s Hajj.

"While on the Pilgrimage Vice President Bawumia will use the spiritual exercise to among others pray for the people and nation of Ghana and request Allah’s blessings for Ghana," a statement from the vice president's office said.

"The Vice President returns to Ghana on Monday 27th August, 2018."

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leaves for Hajj

The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, departed Accra for Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Friday 17th August 2018 to perform the Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj.

Vice President Bawumia, accompanied by his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, will join thousands of Ghanaians and millions of Muslims around the world in performing this year’s Hajj.

Signed

Frank Agyei-Twum

Communications Director

Office of the Vice President

