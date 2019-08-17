There were uncontrollable laughs when the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, mounted the podium at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and mocked the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

The Vice President had been invited as the Special Guest of Honour for the college's graduation ceremony where Mr Nketiah, aka General Mosquito, was graduating with a Master's a degree in Defence and International Politics.

"One of our graduands today, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah... he is known as 'General Mosquito', and also the General Secretary of the NDC," Dr Bawumia began his hilarious comments.

He continued: "Am told when he came into this institution, he left all his “ntua...tua” behind the gate.

"As I shook his hands, I was wondering whether the physical training and exercises had added any more muscles to his...but it appears, it did not...am told he did not come here for the physical muscles...but came here to beef up the intellectual capacity of the NDC...and also enhance his case of being selected as running mate".

On a more serious note, Dr Bawumia congratulated Mr Asiedu Nketiah for completing the course and his determination to acquire more knowledge, saying; "It shows that it's never too late to acquire knowledge and I believe that you have done very well ".

In all, 67 officers, comprising middle class and senior level military officers and civilians received Master's degree in MSc Defence and International Politics.