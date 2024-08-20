Bawumia supports anti-gay bill if properly drafted — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

He said "He [Bawumia] has said openly that he is anti-LGBTQ, and he's not going to support any conversation or argument that says we should normalise or legalise LGBTQ things in this country."

"It's being litigated, and I'm not going to make a pronouncement on the legality of that bill, but he has said clearly that he will protect Ghanaian family and cultural values. He does not support all these LGBT things that some people are trying to promote. He's totally against it," he said on Accra-based Joy FM.

His reactions come after Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, the Member of Parliament for Ho West, called on Dr Bawumia to demonstrate his commitment to preserving Ghanaian culture by urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assent to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values (anti-LGBTQ+) bill.

Bawumia recently pledged to protect Ghanaian culture and family values if elected President.

Pulse Ghana

Bedzrah contended that as the current Vice President, Dr. Bawumia is in a position to influence the President's decisions now rather than waiting until after the 2024 elections.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on August 19, 2024, he said "If he is man enough to rule this country, he should be able to tell his boss, that look my boss (Nana Addo), this is our cultural value, please sign this bill."

Pulse Ghana

He emphasised that Ghana does not need mere promises to safeguard cultural values but requires concrete laws to prevent the erosion of these values.