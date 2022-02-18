Bawumia urges Ghanaians to carry their passport when traveling instead of e-passport

Dr. Bawumia in an interview with PAV magazine, who announced late last year that the Ghana card was now an e-passport, said: "We have made great strides with the rollout of our Ghana card."

He pointed out that "To date, over 85% of the adult population is registered to receive their own card, and we are working hard to continue this rollout to all eligible citizens, including our nation’s youngsters and those who live abroad."

He said: "In order to ensure international recognition of the card’s e-passport feature, we have joined the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the aviation industry’s overseeing body and an institution operating under the auspices of the UN.

Pulse Ghana

"In November last year, I announced that the Ghana Card’s e-passport feature would be globally recognised by over 195 countries by the end of the first quarter, pending discussions with the ICAO. I am happy to note that we are on course to meet this deadline. The e-passport feature will enable more seamless travel with neighbouring countries and of course throughout the world."

As a result, he said, "Ghana will be one of only a handful of countries where a national identification card also constitutes an e-passport, an illustration of the opportunities of digitization."