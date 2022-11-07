Bawumia was booed for naming non-existent projects — Hogbetsotso Committee member

According to him, the NPP-led government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has created more jobs than any other government in the Fourth Republic.

He said the government has also built more schools, interchanges, airports, and harbours than any other government.

However, Kumasah speaking to JoyNews explained that the citizens were cautioned against "embarrassing any invited dignitary" prior to the entry of Dr. Bawumia and his entourage.

Pulse Ghana

He said the crowd spiraled out of control when the Vice President began listing some non-existent achievements chalked by the NPP government.

"When the Asantehene and Kwahumahene spoke, people applauded them. When he [Bawumia] started speaking, he talked about the unity between the Anlos and the Asanteman. And the people were enjoying and even clapping for him. But when he mentioned the economic situation that is when the trouble started," he stated.