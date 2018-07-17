Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12'


#Number 12 BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12'

The BBC said that the BBC has no knowledge of the Number 12 video and did not participate or sanction it as rumours may have suggested.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anas Aremeyaw Anas play

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has denied collaborating with Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas on his latest investigative piece on corruption in Ghana football.

This is contrary to claims by the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako that ‘Number12’ was a collaboration between the Tiger Eye PI and the BBC.

Mr Baako said on Accra-based Peace FM that the BBC was disappointed President Akufo-Addo ordered for the arrest of Kwasi Nyantakyi after he watched extracts of the video.

READ ALSO: How a brave MMT driver saved passengers from robbery attack

On May 30, 2018, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako also said on Peace FM that “a joint Tiger Eye – BBC project. So if anyone succeeds in placing any form of injunction on this particular project on Wednesday [June 6], it will be shown outside the country on BBC. This is an exercise in futility”

However the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) Sulemana Braimah had doubts about the collaboration and therefore sent a few questions to the BBC.

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako play

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako

 

The BBC responded to Mr Braimah denying collaboration with Anas on the Number 12 investigative piece.

The email said that the BBC has no knowledge of the Number 12 video and did not participate or sanction it as rumours may have suggested.

READ ALSO: Government to pay GFA officials in the interim

They said they only wrote a report documentary ‘Betraying the Game’, which is an ‘independent’ and ‘impartial’ report on an investigative work by Anas, adding that they did not sanction or sponsor it.

Here is what the BBC has to say regarding Anas' number 12 collaboration:

‘Contrary to any reports or rumours you may have heard or seen prior to publication stating 'Number 12' was a product of a collaborative work by the BBC and the journalist (Anas Aremeyaw Anas) this was not the case,’ the BBC said in a statement on Monday.

‘The BBC documentary, ‘Betraying the Game’, broadcast after ‘Number 12' was first put into the public domain, was an independent and impartial work and a report about Mr Anas’ investigation.

‘The BBC played no part whatsoever in his investigation and has never sought to suggest otherwise.

‘Mr Anas is not a BBC journalist, we did not work with him during his investigation or commission him to carry out this investigation.’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Sexual Abuse: Court remands teacher over countless sex with JHS leaver Sexual Abuse Court remands teacher over countless sex with JHS leaver
Crime: Driver's mate jailed for defiling 7-year old girl Crime Driver's mate jailed for defiling 7-year old girl
Health Alert: FDA warns Ghanaians against expired malaria test kits on the market Health Alert FDA warns Ghanaians against expired malaria test kits on the market
In Eastern Region: How a brave MMT driver saved passengers from robbery attack In Eastern Region How a brave MMT driver saved passengers from robbery attack
Hefty Fines: Flout ban on fishing and pay $2m fine – Govt warns fishermen Hefty Fines Flout ban on fishing and pay $2m fine – Govt warns fishermen
In Elmina: Teenager jailed seven years for defilement In Elmina Teenager jailed seven years for defilement

Recommended Videos

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II: No excuses, resource universities to manage increased demand Otumfuo Osei Tutu II No excuses, resource universities to manage increased demand
Congratulations: Hanna Tetteh appointed UN director general in Kenya Congratulations Hanna Tetteh appointed UN director general in Kenya
Local News: Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume Local News Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume



Top Articles

1 In Eastern Region How a brave MMT driver saved passengers from robbery...bullet
2 RIP Tamale Chief, Naa Dakpema Mohammed Dawuni Alhassan, deadbullet
3 Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah downplays visa fraud allegationbullet
4 In Elmina Teenager jailed seven years for defilementbullet
5 #Number 12 BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12'bullet
6 Hefty Fines Flout ban on fishing and pay $2m fine – Govt warns...bullet
7 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for...bullet
8 ’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents...bullet
9 Parliament House Speaker Oquaye directs sale of...bullet
10 NPP Chairman Apologise for insulting Togbe Afede -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
10 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room...bullet

Local

Parliament House Speaker denies selling parliament land to London based hotelier
PHOTOS Collapse building kills 7 year-old boy
In Winneba Taxi driver convicted for dangerous driving
Arrested A Ghanaian and a Nigerian nabbed for human trafficking