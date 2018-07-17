BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12'

news

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has denied collaborating with Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas on his latest investigative piece on corruption in Ghana football.

This is contrary to claims by the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako that ‘Number12’ was a collaboration between the Tiger Eye PI and the BBC.

Mr Baako said on Accra-based Peace FM that the BBC was disappointed President Akufo-Addo ordered for the arrest of Kwasi Nyantakyi after he watched extracts of the video.

On May 30, 2018, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako also said on Peace FM that “a joint Tiger Eye – BBC project. So if anyone succeeds in placing any form of injunction on this particular project on Wednesday [June 6], it will be shown outside the country on BBC. This is an exercise in futility”

However the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) Sulemana Braimah had doubts about the collaboration and therefore sent a few questions to the BBC.

The BBC responded to Mr Braimah denying collaboration with Anas on the Number 12 investigative piece.

The email said that the BBC has no knowledge of the Number 12 video and did not participate or sanction it as rumours may have suggested.

They said they only wrote a report documentary ‘Betraying the Game’, which is an ‘independent’ and ‘impartial’ report on an investigative work by Anas, adding that they did not sanction or sponsor it.

Here is what the BBC has to say regarding Anas' number 12 collaboration:

‘Contrary to any reports or rumours you may have heard or seen prior to publication stating 'Number 12' was a product of a collaborative work by the BBC and the journalist (Anas Aremeyaw Anas) this was not the case,’ the BBC said in a statement on Monday.

‘The BBC documentary, ‘Betraying the Game’, broadcast after ‘Number 12' was first put into the public domain, was an independent and impartial work and a report about Mr Anas’ investigation.

‘The BBC played no part whatsoever in his investigation and has never sought to suggest otherwise.

‘Mr Anas is not a BBC journalist, we did not work with him during his investigation or commission him to carry out this investigation.’