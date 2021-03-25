Be circumspect in your handling of Achimota School dreadlocks impasse – Adib Saani to GES

“We need to be very careful how we approach these issues. There are laws governing every school. But the laws cannot override the supreme law of the land. But I think we should take our time and delve into the nitty-gritty so we are able to appreciate the pros and the cons and make wise decisions,” he said.

There was a huge outburst on social media when it emerged last week that two dreadlocked students who had gained admission into the Achimota School were denied admission by the management of the school as their hairdo did not conform to the school’s code of conduct.

Amidst the public debate on the appropriateness of the school’s decision, the GES swiftly intervened and directed the school to admit the students, whose parents had insisted they were not going to conform to the school’s directive.

The GES subsequently met with the management of the Achimota SHS as well as the parents of the affected students, at which meeting the management of the school stood its ground that it would not admit the students unless they cut their hair.

The parents of the students have consequently announced their intention to explore other alternatives and secure admission in another institution.