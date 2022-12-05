Be prudent in conveying the right information – Ofori-Atta tells the media

Ken Ofori-Atta speaking at the launch of Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange on Monday, December 5, 2022, said the government would rely on the media for education hence the need for the media to provide the public with the right information.

“This debt exchange provides an orderly way to put our economy back on track. These efforts will be complemented by fiscal measures to protect the neediest and most vulnerable in society. The Government expects overwhelming support for this exchange.

“And in truth, the success of this necessary endeavor depends, of course, upon the public’s cooperation. That will also mean the media helping disseminate the right information to economic actors. We are all in this together and we intend to get out of this together,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said.

Mr. Ofori-Atta added that with the help of the media and the support of Ghanaians, he is confident the country will overcome these current challenges and emerge with a much more resilient and robust economy.

“We have overcome various challenges in the past. We are a resilient society…together we can beat this,”