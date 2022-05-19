Be vigilant — Ghana's National Security warns public of possible terrorist attack

In a statement, it said: "there is good reason to believe that the terrorists operating within the region have Ghana as a target and there is a need to increase security measures and engage the public to be more careful."

"We are making a strong appeal for heightened vigilance in areas of mass gatherings, especially at public places of entertainment and worship such as churches and mosques.

"The employment of guards, security gadgetry, and lighting of the areas surrounding public places would all help but nothing beats vigilance of each of us individuals taking personal responsibility and looking out for each other," it urged.

The statement further advised managers of public places and gatherings to be extra vigilant assuring that the security agencies will do all within their power to maintain security in the country.

"We want to reassure the public that the security agencies and all those charged with maintaining the security of the state are working hard to ensure the safety of our country and its people and we count on your continuing support in this endeavour," it added.

Ghana is vulnerable to threats of terror attacks, despite assurances that the country is safe.