BECE 2022: Be diligent with your supervision to avoid malpractice, GNAT urges WAEC and Invigilators

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has urged the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination body and invigilators to keep one's should to the wheel to avoid malpractices in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A statement released by the association read, “We believe this time round the West African Examinations Council would itself be vigilante and ensure a hitch-free examination.

“We are also hopeful that the invigilators would not condone exam malpractices and also make the exams hitch-free.”

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) appealed to all eligible candidates to be disciplined and avoid malpractices.

The association challenged the candidates to justify the investments that have been made in them by their parents and the state in the examination.

“We issue this statement to congratulate all candidates on the occasion of the writing of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and also wish them a successful examination.

“We are hopeful you will justify the investment and the trust reposed in you at this moment to make your nation, teachers, parents, yourself, and all stakeholders proud.

“We encourage you all not to indulge in examination malpractice to save yourself from unforeseen embarrassments, trauma, and anxiety.”

GNAT also urged all invigilators across the country to be diligent with their supervision and most importantly exercise patience with the candidates.

