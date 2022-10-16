BECE 2022: Be diligent with your supervision to avoid malpractice, GNAT urges WAEC and Invigilators

“We are also hopeful that the invigilators would not condone exam malpractices and also make the exams hitch-free.”

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) appealed to all eligible candidates to be disciplined and avoid malpractices.

The association challenged the candidates to justify the investments that have been made in them by their parents and the state in the examination.

“We issue this statement to congratulate all candidates on the occasion of the writing of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and also wish them a successful examination.

“We are hopeful you will justify the investment and the trust reposed in you at this moment to make your nation, teachers, parents, yourself, and all stakeholders proud.

“We encourage you all not to indulge in examination malpractice to save yourself from unforeseen embarrassments, trauma, and anxiety.”