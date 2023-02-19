ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

BECE: Aggregate 25, 35 appalling, let's address the problem - Omane Boamah

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, a former minister of communications has said there is a need to reflect, understand the root cause, and address the worrying reports of what he describes as a national issue following the appalling Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates who obtained aggregates 25 and 35.

Omane Boamah
Omane Boamah

Reacting to the issue, Dr. Omane Boamah said “Don’t turn the reported BECE aggregate 35, 25… into the butt of jokes! Let’s pause, reflect and try to understand the root cause(s) of this worrying & immense national problem. #BECE”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Following the release of the Computerized School Selection Placement, some parents thronged placement centers to register their displeasure over the inability of their wards to secure the school of their choice.

“I had an aggregate 34 but I didn’t get a school placement. A classmate had 35 and got his first-choice school,” a student said.

This has caused several reactions on social media with netizens sharing their thoughts on the performance of the students.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GES releases SHS/TVET placement

GES releases SHS placement; first-years to report to school on Feb 20

Security guards whisk away Ofori-Atta during confrontation with Barker-Vormawor

Security guards whisk away Ofori-Atta during confrontation with Barker-Vormawor

___4281586___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___4281586___2015___10___21___16___Ghana-Education-ServiceGES-Jobs-in-Ghana

GES finally releases SHS/TVET placement for 2022 BECE graduates

KuGISS GIRLS

Kumasi Girls SHS to launch 60th anniversary on March 18