BECE: Aggregate 25, 35 appalling, let's address the problem - Omane Boamah

Reacting to the issue, Dr. Omane Boamah said “Don’t turn the reported BECE aggregate 35, 25… into the butt of jokes! Let’s pause, reflect and try to understand the root cause(s) of this worrying & immense national problem. #BECE”.
Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, a former minister of communications has said there is a need to reflect, understand the root cause, and address the worrying reports of what he describes as a national issue following the appalling Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates who obtained aggregates 25 and 35.
Following the release of the Computerized School Selection Placement, some parents thronged placement centers to register their displeasure over the inability of their wards to secure the school of their choice.
“I had an aggregate 34 but I didn’t get a school placement. A classmate had 35 and got his first-choice school,” a student said.
This has caused several reactions on social media with netizens sharing their thoughts on the performance of the students.
