According to WAEC, the examination will begin on Monday, 12 to Friday, 16 April, 2021.

In a statement released to the media, WAEC said: “Registration for Examination is both biometric and online for candidates who have taken BECE before and also those who are 16years or above,” a statement by WAEC indicated.

It emphasized that: “note that your registration is not valid till you pay the requisite fee(s)

Normal registration and payment for the examination began on Monday, 11 January, 2021 and will end on Sunday, 28 February, 2021.

Late registration and payment for the examination will begin from Monday, 1 March to Friday,, 19 March 2021.

Students writing BECE

Earlier in the year, WAEC announced that 2021 West African Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been scheduled for September/October.

According to the Director-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa said the proposal is to allow students to prepare adequately for the exams.

"Per our arrangements, we expect that the next exams will be written in September/October, and we have already started discussions with WAEC on that," he said.